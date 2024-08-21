Focus Financial Network Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DJUN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DJUN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. 44,977 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $191.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

