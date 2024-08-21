Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 25,923 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 1,417,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

