Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 914 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $167.34. 430,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $169.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

