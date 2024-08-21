Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.34. 3,457,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,531. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

