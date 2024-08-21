Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

DFAT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. 66,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,864. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

