Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1122 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DFP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

