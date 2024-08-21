First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

