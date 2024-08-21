First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider David Mcgarel purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $196,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

