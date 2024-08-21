First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FTHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $14.90.
Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.