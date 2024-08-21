First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:HISF)

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of HISF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.