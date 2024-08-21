First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:HISF)

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of HISF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

