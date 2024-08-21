First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 151,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79.
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
