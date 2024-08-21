First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered First Financial Northwest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FFNW

First Financial Northwest Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.