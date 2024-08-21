First Digital USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.87 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $3.87 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,646,532,070 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,467,033,734.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00067825 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $3,456,384,631.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

