First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Trading Down 1.6%

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 463,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
First Cobalt Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26.
About First Cobalt
First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.
