Financial Survey: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) vs. Reply (OTC:RPYTF)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) and Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates and Reply, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 1 6 5 0 2.33 Reply 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus price target of $176.10, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Reply.

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Reply’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $2.19 billion 5.51 $366.65 million $5.18 31.96 Reply N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Reply.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Reply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.28% 22.18% 13.62% Reply N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Reply on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions; core data processing solutions for various credit unions; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial services organizations and corporate entities. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. In addition, the company’s core banking platform offerings include SilverLake system, a robust system primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation, as well as core credit union platform under the Symitar name. Further, it provides digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; implementation, training, and support services; and software licensing and related services, professional services, and data centers. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About Reply

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, and digital services based on communication channels and digital media in Italy and internationally. It offers Axulus Reply, a cloud-based Industrial Internet of Things project management solution; Brick Reply, a digital as a service platform that enables the transformation of industrial operations; China Beats Reply, a market intelligence and social listening platform solution for understanding the Chinese market and its data ecosystem; Discovery Reply, a platform that centralizes and manages the life cycle of digital content, such as images, videos, audio, 3D models, documents, and data; and Lea Reply, platform designed for making supply chains efficient, agile, and connected. The company also provides KICODE Reply, a framework for software development based on generative artificial intelligence; MLFRAME Reply, a generative artificial intelligence framework for managing heterogeneous knowledge bases; Pulse Reply, a data-driven solution that combines data science and marketing intelligence in a single dashboard, including advanced data modelling and visualization capabilities; and Sonar Reply, a data-driven platform for trend research. In addition, it offers TamTamy Reply, an enterprise social network platform for corporate communication and collaboration; Ticuro Reply, a modular platform that enables processes to support prevention and continuity of care remotely for digital healthcare; and X-RAIS Reply, an artificial intelligence solution for radiological diagnosis processes through deep learning. The company serves automotive and manufacturing, energy and utilities, financial services, logistics, retail and consumer products, and telco and media industries. Reply S.p.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

