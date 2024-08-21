Financial Survey: Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) and GAP (NYSE:GPS)

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) and Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and Boozt AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30% Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.00 billion 0.59 $502.00 million $1.80 13.07 Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GAP and Boozt AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Boozt AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GAP and Boozt AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 7 9 0 2.56 Boozt AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAP presently has a consensus target price of $26.51, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. Given GAP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than Boozt AB (publ).

Summary

GAP beats Boozt AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names. It operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Europe, and internationally. Boozt AB (publ) was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

