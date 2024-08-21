Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,874 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

IWP traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,329. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

