Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,441 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,842 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.