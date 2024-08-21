Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $32,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,329. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

