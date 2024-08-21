Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.67 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after buying an additional 846,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,063,000 after buying an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after buying an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 1,436,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

