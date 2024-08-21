Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.23 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 81.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. 1,341,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

