Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in MSCI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $561.64. The stock had a trading volume of 401,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.95. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

