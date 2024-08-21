Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.44. The company had a trading volume of 226,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

