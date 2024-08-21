Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,277.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $38,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,857 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 997,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,484,000 after purchasing an additional 978,780 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 764,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 748,545 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,986.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 494,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,527,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,202,653. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

