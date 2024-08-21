Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,797 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $324,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

HD traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.32. The stock has a market cap of $367.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

