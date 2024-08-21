Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.50. The company had a trading volume of 707,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.16. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $143.57 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.