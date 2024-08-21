Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.50. The company had a trading volume of 707,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.16. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $143.57 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Earnings History for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

