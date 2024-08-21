F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) versus Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP) Head to Head Review

Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Free Report) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Santo Mining and F5, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santo Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A F5 1 6 2 0 2.11

F5 has a consensus price target of $200.89, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.7% of F5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of F5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Santo Mining and F5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A F5 19.94% 21.03% 11.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santo Mining and F5’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) N/A F5 $2.78 billion 4.19 $394.95 million $8.35 23.76

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than Santo Mining. Santo Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F5, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

F5 beats Santo Mining on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp. in March 2012. Santo Mining Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About F5

F5, Inc. provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers unified, security, networking, and application management solutions, such as web app and API protection; multi-cloud networking; application delivery and deployment; domain name system; content delivery network; and application deployment and orchestration. The company also provides application security and delivery products, including NGINX Plus; NGINX Management Suite; NGINX Ingress Controller; NGINX App Protect; BIG-IP Packaged Software; and BIG-IP Systems. In addition, it provides a range of professional services, including maintenance, consulting, training, and other technical support services. F5, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, systems integrators, and other indirect channel partners. It has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was formerly known as F5 Networks, Inc. and changed its name to F5, Inc. in November 2021. F5, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

