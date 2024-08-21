Exro Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 826.56% and a negative return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Exro Technologies Stock Up 8.2 %

OTCMKTS:EXROF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. Exro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

