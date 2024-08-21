Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $27.97 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

