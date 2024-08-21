Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.0 %
EL stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $126.98.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies
In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
