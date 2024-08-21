ERC20 Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.20 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and $624.85 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,978.01 or 0.99950552 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01169782 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

