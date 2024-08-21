Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 21st (BMRN, COTY, EFX, EQB, FTT, LNF, LOW, LSPD, NEO, NOW)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 21st:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$106.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) was given a C$34.00 price target by analysts at Acumen Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price cut by Gordon Haskett from $245.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

ServiceNow (TSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by Ventum Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.40.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.75 to C$1.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$0.60 to C$0.65. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) was given a C$136.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) was given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

