Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cincinnati Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CINF. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $130.66 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $344,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $7,610,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 57.5% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.