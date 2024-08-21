Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Slate Retail REIT’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:SGR)

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Retail REIT in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Retail REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Slate Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Slate Retail REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

