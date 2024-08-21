Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $39,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $408,750,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.80 on Wednesday, reaching $821.04. The stock had a trading volume of 104,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $784.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $796.04.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $876.71.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

