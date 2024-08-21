Enzi Wealth Sells 194 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Enzi Wealth trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $480.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,093,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,848,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.36. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

