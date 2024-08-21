Enzi Wealth Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.84. The company had a trading volume of 397,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.37 and a 200 day moving average of $243.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $254.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.