Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,605,115. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.36. 1,400,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.