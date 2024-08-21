Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $5.65 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Energi has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $583,524.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00038093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,775,866 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

