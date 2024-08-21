Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $39.16. Approximately 527,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,440,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Enbridge Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

