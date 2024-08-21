Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 140,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 74,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

EMR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,347. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.78.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

