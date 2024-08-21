eCash (XEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.13 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $682.25 million and approximately $56.13 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,606.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00575329 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00039779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00071966 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,746,232,798,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,746,192,173,091 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

