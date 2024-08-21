Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,211.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,211.67 ($15.74).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.24) to GBX 1,325 ($17.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

DNLM opened at GBX 1,197.41 ($15.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,142.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,640.54, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 959 ($12.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.35).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

