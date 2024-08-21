Donald R. Ratajczak Acquires 10,661 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 10,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $50,213.31. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 261,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,082.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crown Crafts Trading Up 0.2 %

Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

