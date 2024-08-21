DNB Markets Downgrades Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) to Sell

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 0.7 %

HSHP stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Himalaya Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Himalaya Shipping

About Himalaya Shipping

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Himalaya Shipping by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Himalaya Shipping by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter worth $771,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.