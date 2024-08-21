Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $338.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

