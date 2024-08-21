DIMO (DIMO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. DIMO has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $2.04 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMO has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 231,303,461.0469159 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.13930945 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,941,272.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

