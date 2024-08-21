Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.38 per share, with a total value of $34,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,574.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,574.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.