Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. 672,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,861. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.14. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

