DeversiFi (DVF) Market Cap Reaches $6.95 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $92.73 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 11,583,300 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

