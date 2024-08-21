Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.93

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 46911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.